Short Interest in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Drops By 19.8%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 919,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.