Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Drops By 20.9%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 925,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ RVPH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.25.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
