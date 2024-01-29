Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Drops By 20.9%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 925,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVPH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.