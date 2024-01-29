Short Interest in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Drops By 18.8%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 over the last 90 days. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $63.84. 1,778,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,396. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

