Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Grows By 33.2%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 163.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.78. 3,048,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

