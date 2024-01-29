Short Interest in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Expands By 18.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.5 %

SMCI stock traded up $21.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $495.67. 9,434,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.18 and its 200 day moving average is $290.21. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $496.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

