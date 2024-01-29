Short Interest in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Declines By 16.1%

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 69.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 333.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNC. CL King began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of TNC traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.34. 164,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,550. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.08. Tennant has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $95.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

