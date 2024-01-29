Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Grows By 34.1%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The9 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get The9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCTY

The9 Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

Shares of NCTY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,518. The9 has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The9 during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The9 during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The9 by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The9 by 10,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.