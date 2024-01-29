Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Drops By 18.0%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UMH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties
UMH Properties Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of UMH traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
UMH Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.67%.
About UMH Properties
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
See Also
