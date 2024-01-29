Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Drops By 18.0%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,054,000 after buying an additional 886,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,501,000 after buying an additional 576,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 82,823 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.67%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

