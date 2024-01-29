Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Declines By 21.1%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CNET traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

