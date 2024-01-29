Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SHPH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. 48,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.

