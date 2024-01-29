Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of SHPH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. 48,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.
