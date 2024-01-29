Siacoin (SC) Trading 32% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $499.37 million and $41.51 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 32% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,513.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00156819 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.24 or 0.00556445 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009180 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057086 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00385781 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00167680 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,275,605,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,250,748,331 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
