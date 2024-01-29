Siacoin Trading Down 32% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 32% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $499.37 million and approximately $41.51 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,513.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00156819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.24 or 0.00556445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00385781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00167680 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,275,605,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,250,748,331 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

