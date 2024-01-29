Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Up 20.5%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) shot up 20.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.88. 1,078,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 852% from the average session volume of 113,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The company has a market cap of C$199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.42 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.2727273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Metals news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 310,387 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$179,993.42. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,449 shares of company stock worth $329,740. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

