SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $277.30 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $277.30 million and approximately $21.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,742,236.0224142 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26921584 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $22,427,550.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

