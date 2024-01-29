SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$206.02 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Ryanair stock a sudden favorite after Boeing’s drama
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Industrial’s building a base for upward momentum
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.