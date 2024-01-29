SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 20.2 %

SOFI stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 284,584,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,965,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 56,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

