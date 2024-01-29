Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

SLGL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,250. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.32.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.42% and a negative net margin of 1,665.41%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $9,343,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

