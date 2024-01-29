Solana (SOL) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.34 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $101.82 or 0.00234481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $44.34 billion and $2.77 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana Coin Profile

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 568,390,341 coins and its circulating supply is 435,497,302 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

