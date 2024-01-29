Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Update

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after buying an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 72.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 332,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 108,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 429,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.71. 13,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $42.62.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

