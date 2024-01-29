SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ) Director Acquires C$16,500.00 in Stock

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Free Report) Director Yingbin Ian He bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

SouthGobi Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of SGQ stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,220. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

