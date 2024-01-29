SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ) Director Acquires C$16,500.00 in Stock

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Free Report) Director Yingbin Ian He bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.
SouthGobi Resources Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of SGQ stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,220. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80.
SouthGobi Resources Company Profile
