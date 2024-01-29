SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.18

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.18 and last traded at $136.18, with a volume of 21673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.66.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.98.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,964 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 490,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after buying an additional 23,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after buying an additional 84,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.