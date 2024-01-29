SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.92. 2,660,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,483. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

