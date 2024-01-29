SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.94. Approximately 74,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 21,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GII. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 155,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Featured Articles

