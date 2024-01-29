Square Token (SQUA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.62

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $49,886.27 and approximately $5.62 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Square Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.02402826 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

