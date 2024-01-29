Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Up 18.5% in January

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 769,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,870. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.99. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.37 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 372,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,042,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,768,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

