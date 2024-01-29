Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Stepan by 2,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCL. CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Price Performance

SCL traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.91. 63,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,815. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

