Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Update

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after buying an additional 91,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after buying an additional 85,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after buying an additional 418,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.50. 122,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STC. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

