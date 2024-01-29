Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.61

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.61 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 27886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

