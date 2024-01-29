Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Update

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,538 shares of company stock worth $1,183,278. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.34. 376,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,394. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.49. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 67.71%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

