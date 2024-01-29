Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Posts Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $21.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $495.67. 11,235,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,680. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.18 and a 200 day moving average of $290.21. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $496.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 149.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

