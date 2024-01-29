Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.20 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1525672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,550.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.14.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

