Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Tanfield Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 53.70 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The stock has a market cap of £6.03 million, a PE ratio of 123.33 and a beta of 0.87.

About Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

