Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. 19,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,369. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 42,980.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

