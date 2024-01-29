Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0430

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $276.70 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00082734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00028489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,431,789,366 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.