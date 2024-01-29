Threshold Price Tops $0.0269 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $268.98 million and $13.84 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017306 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,545.85 or 0.99983102 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00208973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,559,447,724.272491 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02631528 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $13,423,222.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

