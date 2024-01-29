TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CEO Sells $199,690.00 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $199,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TimkenSteel Price Performance
Shares of TMST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. 186,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $24.30.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMST
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TimkenSteel
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.