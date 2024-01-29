TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CEO Sells $199,690.00 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $199,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TMST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. 186,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after buying an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TimkenSteel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after buying an additional 208,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in TimkenSteel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,014,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

