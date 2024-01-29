Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Shares Down 2.1%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 14,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 7,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Titan Logix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$13.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Get Titan Logix alerts:

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.51 million during the quarter. Titan Logix had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Logix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Logix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.