Toncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.96 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004884 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.20 billion and approximately $18.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00017316 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,206.60 or 1.00025128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011010 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00205570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003390 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,064,420 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,018,505.585853 with 3,457,551,870.503563 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.12654224 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $14,172,738.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

