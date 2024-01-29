Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,600 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

TPB traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 67,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,314. The company has a market capitalization of $451.44 million, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.59. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 40.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,491 shares in the company, valued at $108,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 88.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

