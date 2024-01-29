TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Update

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. 28,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,122,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,950,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

