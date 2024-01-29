Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.88. Approximately 7,874,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 9,060,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $34,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,315.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,063 in the last 90 days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $2,283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 26.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $305,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

