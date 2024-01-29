URU Metals (LON:URU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.00

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.95), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).
URU Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.04 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.55.
URU Metals Company Profile
URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.
