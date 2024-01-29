USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.89

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $99.83 million and approximately $421,909.28 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,505.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00555406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00167431 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

