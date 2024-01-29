Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 252,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 142,562 shares.The stock last traded at $126.51 and had previously closed at $125.37.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,372,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

