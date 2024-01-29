Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 256,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 153,436 shares.The stock last traded at $97.22 and had previously closed at $97.00.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.