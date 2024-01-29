Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Red Wave Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 13.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,689. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $244.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.70. The firm has a market cap of $344.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

