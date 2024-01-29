Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.2% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,939. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $244.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.48 and its 200 day moving average is $223.70. The company has a market cap of $344.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.