Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Hits $193.83 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Venus has a total market cap of $193.83 million and $27.64 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $12.38 or 0.00028504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,658,232 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

