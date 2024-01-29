Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.69

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 303905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 107.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

