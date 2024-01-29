Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $14,129.43 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,428.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00156839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.55 or 0.00556202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00056765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00387404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00167285 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,616,110 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

